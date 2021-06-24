Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,503.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,315.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,630.08 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

