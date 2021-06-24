Raise (RAISE) Price Reaches $0.0108

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Raise has traded up 229.2% against the dollar. Raise has a market cap of $159,475.06 and $4,744.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

