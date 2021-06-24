Rally (RLY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.33 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $77.63 million and $5.33 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00162981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,901.70 or 1.00223467 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,473,179 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

