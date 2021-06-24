RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $48,372 and sold 12,379 shares worth $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $870.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.