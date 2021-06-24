RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Raised to $56.00 at HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $870.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.02. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,372 and have sold 12,379 shares valued at $285,870. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

