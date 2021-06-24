Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $55.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97. Raven Industries has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

