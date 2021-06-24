Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $40,014.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,420.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,942.73 or 0.05813037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.31 or 0.01461121 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00396825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00123504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.05 or 0.00643484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.89 or 0.00391655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007188 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039120 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,036,180,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

