RChain (REV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.29 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. RChain has a market capitalization of $110.29 million and $279,346.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00055739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.04 or 0.00604923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00040512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 613,402,841 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

