Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 66.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 618,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,224,439 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Ready Capital stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

