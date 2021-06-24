Realio Network (RIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.83 million and approximately $383,711.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00046996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00166879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00099617 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,902.28 or 0.99830400 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

