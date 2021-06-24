Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on July 30th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Reaves Utility Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of UTG stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $35.53.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
