Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Buys £73,422.33 in Stock

Record plc (LON:REC) insider Leslie Hill purchased 82,497 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £73,422.33 ($95,926.74).

Record stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. Record plc has a 52-week low of GBX 31.66 ($0.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.81 ($1.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of £185.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. Record’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

