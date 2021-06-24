RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

RDHL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 153,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $324.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $5,163,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 23,003 shares in the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

