Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.11.

REGN stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $536.70. 488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,939. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $43,660,106. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

