Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Ren has a market cap of $350.58 million and $22.21 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00020255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.48 or 0.00606223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00039973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

