Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $106.69 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Murphy USA worth $106,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $131.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

