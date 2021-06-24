Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $150.67 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,945,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,270,581 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $150,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 237,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 39,358 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

