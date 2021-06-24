Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $121.96 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 672,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,964,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.91% of Novavax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Novavax by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 167,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Novavax by 179.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares in the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Novavax stock opened at $192.24 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,865 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

