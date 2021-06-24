Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $170,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

VIRT opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

