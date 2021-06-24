Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,202 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 868,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,202 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $128,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after acquiring an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FirstService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after acquiring an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FirstService by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $22,071,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $174.10 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. FirstService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

