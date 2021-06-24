Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $700.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.15) and last traded at GBX 690.20 ($9.02), with a volume of 8392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686 ($8.96).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695 ($9.08).

The stock has a market cap of £543.06 million and a PE ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 638.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

