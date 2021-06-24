Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 495.70 ($6.48). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 490.70 ($6.41), with a volume of 4,908,012 shares.

RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 557.17 ($7.28).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,428.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61. The company has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

