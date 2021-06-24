Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 16,562 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $20,513.56.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,787. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

