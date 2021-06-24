Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 1,410 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64.

RPTX opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -8.64.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

