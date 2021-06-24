Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) fell 6.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.41. 10,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 148,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Specifically, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,300 shares of company stock worth $11,135,539. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

