Reviewing Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Americold Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00 Service Properties Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.10%. Service Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.11%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust -0.63% -0.46% -0.22% Service Properties Trust -45.34% -21.99% -5.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and Service Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 4.84 $24.54 million $1.29 29.50 Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.73 -$311.38 million $1.23 10.80

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

