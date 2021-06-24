Reviewing GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Houlihan Lokey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.42 $4.05 million $0.49 20.76 Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 3.51 $312.77 million $4.62 17.00

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Houlihan Lokey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GCM Grosvenor and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Houlihan Lokey 2 4 0 0 1.67

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.49%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.97%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37% Houlihan Lokey 20.50% 24.41% 15.70%

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

