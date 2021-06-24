Reviewing InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InnovAge and U.S. Physical Therapy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 0 1 6 0 2.86 U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

InnovAge currently has a consensus target price of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.07%. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given InnovAge’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InnovAge and U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $567.19 million 5.31 $26.28 million N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.48 $35.19 million $2.99 38.18

U.S. Physical Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InnovAge.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of InnovAge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats InnovAge on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,600 PACE participants in the United States of America; and operates seventeen PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

