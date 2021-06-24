Reviewing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) & Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Colony Credit Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Credit Real Estate has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $442.89 million 7.08 -$391.73 million ($1.46) -16.34 Colony Credit Real Estate $102.32 million 12.88 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.70

Colony Credit Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Credit Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 2 4 0 2.43 Colony Credit Real Estate 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.09%. Colony Credit Real Estate has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Colony Credit Real Estate’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colony Credit Real Estate is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Colony Credit Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -215.31% -16.72% -8.83% Colony Credit Real Estate -333.91% 5.33% 1.62%

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colony Credit Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colony Credit Real Estate pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Colony Credit Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Colony Credit Real Estate beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate, Inc. and changed its name to Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. in June 2018. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

