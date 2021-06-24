Reviewing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Outset Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 6.91 $9.07 million $0.26 61.08 Outset Medical $49.94 million 46.43 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.40

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90% Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zynex and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Summary

Zynex beats Outset Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

