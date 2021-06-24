Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $804,023.25 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 770.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 203,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

