Rewardiqa Tops One Day Volume of $326.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $326.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.85 or 0.00565091 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

