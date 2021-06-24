Rhumbline Advisers Acquires New Position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of BGSF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BGSF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BGSF opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 million and a P/E ratio of 204.87. BGSF, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.86.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

