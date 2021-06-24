Rhumbline Advisers Has $137,000 Position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PAVmed were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PAVmed during the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVM has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. PAVmed Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $577.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.29.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.