Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Prudential Bancorp were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prudential Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Prudential Bancorp stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.06. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.