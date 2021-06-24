Rhumbline Advisers Sells 972 Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Misonix worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSON. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Misonix by 12.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Misonix by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Misonix by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Misonix alerts:

MSON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

MSON stock opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Misonix, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $24.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%.

Misonix Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.