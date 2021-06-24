Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $655.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the subject of several research reports. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.