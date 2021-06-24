Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

