RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Oracle were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.54 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,232,500 shares of company stock worth $488,666,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

