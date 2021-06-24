RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 206.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $136.75 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

