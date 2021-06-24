RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

