RMR Wealth Builders Buys 2,599 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $66,449,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $4,409,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

