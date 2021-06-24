RMR Wealth Builders Has $251,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

