RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $1,113,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

