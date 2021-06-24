RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 768 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 768 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $7,781,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

ADSK opened at $283.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

