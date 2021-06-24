Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

