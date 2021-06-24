Robert Jeffries Chatfield Acquires 30,000 Shares of Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) Stock

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) insider Robert Jeffries Chatfield purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON AVAP opened at GBX 98.20 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.18. The firm has a market cap of £68.24 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Avation PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Avation in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

