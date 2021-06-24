Roberta Robinson Olejasz Buys 1,132 Shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz acquired 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $24,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

