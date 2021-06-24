Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Education ETF by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Education ETF stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32. Global X Education ETF has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.67.

