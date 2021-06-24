Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,099 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7,326.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Covetrus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Covetrus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Covetrus by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Covetrus stock opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $1,564,567. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

